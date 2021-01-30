James Bond’s No Time to Die may reshoot due to Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone’s release in 2020

The forthcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die's release date has been pushed back again. It has been delayed several times. The film's official Twitter account posted the news on postponement of this highly anticipated spy movie.

A Dutch publication, BN DeStem spoke to a cinema owner and got confirmed that No Time to Die has been rescheduled until autumn. No Time to Die was originally scheduled for release on November 8, 2019.

Firstly, the movie was delayed by the director Cary Joji Fukunaga and the co-writer Danny Boyle's departure. The film was planned to be released in April 2020. Secondly, the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series, No Time to Die was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rescheduled to premiere in October 2020.

Thirdly, the production canceled the release once again due to the ongoing pandemic. No Time to Die was set to release in April 2021. And finally, Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global forged to delay the film release and it is rescheduled to premiere in October 2021.

Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global has a deal with James Bond movie No Time to Die that the actors will be seen using smartphones at that time. As of 2021, smartphones are far outdated. So, the company wants No Time to Die actors Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, and other actors in the movie to use up-to-date mobile.

"But by the time the movie comes out now, it will look like Daniel Craig and all of the other cast members are carrying something that has been out for ages. That isn't the point of these deals[…] The big tech firms want the stars to have all the new up-and-coming products to help promote them and sell them to fans […] It means some of the scenes are going to have to be very carefully edited and looked at to bring things up to date," said a film industry insider to Sun.

Nokia's 8.3 5G smartphone was to be featured in No Time to Die, along with other products from Adidas footwear, Bollinger champagne, and Omega watches. Since the smartphone was launched over six months back last year, and the movie is slated to be out in October this year, the smartphone will be seen old then. Hence, there is a slight chance of movie creators being compelled to reshoot some scenes where the tech gadgets are most visible or being used, as revealed by some insiders.

No Time to Die has been delayed multiple times. The current release date is October 8, 2021.

