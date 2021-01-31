Left Menu

Avenue 5 renewed for Season 2, what we know so far

Updated: 31-01-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 08:13 IST
Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship. Image Credit: HBO

HBO renewed Avenue 5 for Season 2 back in February 2020, just weeks after the launch of its first season, thanks to the rave reviews that the science fiction comedy series received from critics and fans alike.

At the time, Amy Gravitt, the executive vice president at HBO Programming went on record to express how she and her team enjoyed the Armando Iannucci-directed series from beginning to end.

"We've loved every minute of Avenue 5's inaugural voyage," said Amy Gravitt.

"Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can't wait to see what's in store for our hapless heroes in Season 2," she added.

Avenue 5 depicts the science fiction story of a space ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth.

Avenue 5 is set forty years in the future and it seems that the Avenue 5 Season 2 would pick up from where the first season left.

After the release of the Season 1, the direction Armando Iannucci expressed his zeal for this HBO project. "It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of Avenue 5, so I'm doubly thrilled that HBO has now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too," said Iannucci at the time.

"Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we're looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad, and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of Season 1 and beyond (into Avenue 5 Season 2)!" he added.

Considering the performance of the Season 1 cast, it looks like most of the main cast members would return to play in Avenue 5 Season 2. Hugh Laurie will return to play the role of Captain Ryan Clark. Josh Gad will reprise the role of Herman Judd, and Zach Woods will play Matt Spencer.

There is no official release date of Avenue 5 Season 2. Stay tuned!

