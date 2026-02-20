Paradise Season 2 Dives Deeper Underground

"Paradise," the dystopian political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown as secret service agent Xavier Collins, premieres its second season on Hulu, offering a deeper look into the disaster that forced humanity underground.

With escalated stakes, new cast member Thomas Doherty emphasizes the show's emotional core, saying it's fundamentally a human story. He hopes audiences will see beyond the action to its heartfelt narrative, as expressed during the Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.

This season brings back Julianne Nicholson as antagonist Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond while adding Shailene Woodley as a prominent survivor. The plot intensifies around Collins' pursuit of the truth and his missing wife, expanding the universe of this post-catastrophe tale with real-world parallels drawn by Sarah Shahi.

