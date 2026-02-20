Left Menu

Paradise Season 2 Dives Deeper Underground

Paradise, a dystopian political thriller, returns for a second season on Hulu. Starring Sterling K. Brown, it explores humanity's underground survival post-catastrophe. New castmembers join to enrich the emotional core while the storyline focuses on the truth behind the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:49 IST
Paradise Season 2 Dives Deeper Underground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

"Paradise," the dystopian political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown as secret service agent Xavier Collins, premieres its second season on Hulu, offering a deeper look into the disaster that forced humanity underground.

With escalated stakes, new cast member Thomas Doherty emphasizes the show's emotional core, saying it's fundamentally a human story. He hopes audiences will see beyond the action to its heartfelt narrative, as expressed during the Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.

This season brings back Julianne Nicholson as antagonist Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond while adding Shailene Woodley as a prominent survivor. The plot intensifies around Collins' pursuit of the truth and his missing wife, expanding the universe of this post-catastrophe tale with real-world parallels drawn by Sarah Shahi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

 India
2
Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

 India
3
Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

 India
4
Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026