Left Menu

Pope institutes Catholic day to honour the elderly

Pope Francis on Sunday instituted a "World day for Grandparents and the Elderly" in the Roman Catholic Church to be marked once a year to honour them and to underscore their importance to society.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 31-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:20 IST
Pope institutes Catholic day to honour the elderly

Pope Francis on Sunday instituted a "World day for Grandparents and the Elderly" in the Roman Catholic Church to be marked once a year to honour them and to underscore their importance to society. Francis, making the surprise announcement at his Sunday noon address, said it would be marked on the fourth Sunday of July each year in Catholic communities around the world.

The Catholic Church already has a World Day of Peace, which Pope Paul instituted in 1967, a World Day of Youth, which Pope John Paul II established in 1984, and a World Day of the Poor, which Francis started in 2017. The worldwide Church holds special events and religious services on those days to draw attention to the needs and attributes of the groups.

Francis, 84, has often called on society to cherish the elderly as a source of wisdom and experience and he has lamented a "throwaway culture" that puts them aside because they are no longer productive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fair Finance: How can the global inequality gap be narrowed?

UN Special Envoy Hiro Mizuno. Hiro MizunoBefore his appointment as Special Envoy, on 30 December 2020, Mr Mizuno, of Japan, served as Chief Investment Officer of the Japan Government Pension Investment Fund GPIF. He serves on the board of ...

Sidharth Shukla clocks 1 mn followers on Twitter

Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday amassed one million followers on Twitter and thanked his fans for their constant support.Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss, said joining the microblogging site to connect with fans...

One in five sailors in China’s submarines in SCS suffer from mental health problems: Report

One in five sailors serving with Chinas submarine force, especially nuclear subs in the disputed South China Sea, are experiencing mental health problems, according to a new research.China in recent years focussed its military deployment in...

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021