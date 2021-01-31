Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank" , playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane" . David Fincher, whose late father Jack wrote the script, directed the black-and-white movie, which is garnering awards buzz. Online premieres and digital Q&As as Sundance goes virtual

Red carpets for the stars might not be rolled out in Park City, Utah, this year, but the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is opening its doors to audiences globally with online premieres and virtual panels. Like many other festivals, the main U.S. showcase for independent film, founded by actor and director Robert Redford, has canceled its in-person edition at the ski resort town due to the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting a digital version instead. California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. Actress Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking Emmy and Tony winner, dies at age 96

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, "Just As I Am," which was released just this week.

