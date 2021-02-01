Left Menu

TIMELINE-How Captain Tom captured British hearts with a record-breaking walk

April 24 - Moore became the oldest person to top Britain's main music chart, appearing in a cover version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" with singer Michael Ball. April 30 - Moore celebrated his 100th birthday with military flypasts and messages from Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:57 IST
Following is a timeline of events that have made 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore a beloved hero of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain. Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday. April, 2020 - Moore, a World War Two veteran described by Prince Harry as "utterly amazing", ended up raising more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for charities that help the National Health Service after he set out to walk 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Moore, who has used a walking frame with wheels since breaking his hip, had initially hoped to raise just 1,000 pounds with his dogged 25-metre laps. April 24 - Moore became the oldest person to top Britain's main music chart, appearing in a cover version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" with singer Michael Ball.

April 30 - Moore celebrated his 100th birthday with military flypasts and messages from Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Moore was also appointed the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College, based near the town where he grew up. He received more than 125,000 birthday cards from well-wishers. July 17 - Queen Elizabeth knighted Moore, recognising him for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the pandemic.

September - Moore signed a deal to film a biopic of his life. He also wrote an autobiography, titled "Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day". Oct 5 - Moore became one of the country's oldest podcasters with the launch of a series to tackle isolation among older people.

