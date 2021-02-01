Left Menu

Deepika Padukone steps into 'February' with a bright smile

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone stepped into the second month of 2021 with a bright smile on her face.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:45 IST
Deepika Padukone steps into 'February' with a bright smile
Actor Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone stepped into the second month of 2021 with a bright smile on her face. The 'Chhapaak' actor treated her fans to a happy picture of herself by sharing it on Instagram. The picture sees the 35-year-old actor donning an off-white coloured round-neck sequined shimmery kurta and a matching dupatta.

She opted for a pair of big circular stud earrings adding just the right amount of bling to her all-white ensemble. Exuding elegance, the 'Padmaavat' actor is seen smiling with her chin slightly down as she looks towards the ground. Keeping the caption of the post simple, Deepika wrote, "February" and added a string of star emojis to it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

