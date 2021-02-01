Left Menu

PTI | Amroha | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:39 IST
Woman constable shot dead by colleague

A police woman was allegedly shot dead here by another constable who is said to be a jilted lover, according to police.

The woman was shot on Sunday evening by Manoj who was posted at Syed Nagli. She died at a hospital late in the night, Gajraula police station incharge Ram Prasad Sharma said.

The condition of Manoj who also shot himself is stable. He apparently took the step after his feelings towards her were not reciprocated. A murder case has been registered and he is under police custody in hospital, the officer said.

Megha was posted at the Gajraula police station in Mission Shakti cell. The scheme was launched with an aim to protect and empower women. PTI CORRHMB

