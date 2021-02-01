Left Menu

IU joins Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut 'Broker'

01-02-2021
Actor-singer IU is set to star in Palm d'Or winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean language directorial debut, tentatively titled ''Broker''.

Entertaiment website Soompi confirmed the news quoting a source close to the production. ''It is true that IU will be starring in the film,'' the insider told Soompi.

The actor, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, has previously starred in popular dramas like ''My Mister'', ''Hotel del Luna'', and ''The Producers''.

Kore-eda is best known for his acclaimed drama ''Shoplifters'' which won the director the Palm d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

His upcoming film also features ''Parasite'' star Song Kang-ho, ''Kingdom'' star Bae Doona and Gang Dong-wan of ''Peninsula'' fame.

''Broker'' is a story about baby boxes, which are set up for people who are no longer able to provide for their babies to anonymously give them up. Zip Cinema is producing with CJ Entertainment, the company which distributed ''Parasite'' in South Korea, is investing, handling local distribution and international sales.

Filming on ''Broker'' is expected to commence this year.

Meanwhile, IU is also set to star in the upcoming Korean film ''Dream'', alongside Park Seo-joon, known for Oscar-winning film ''Parasite'' and series such as ''What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'' and ''Itaewon Class''.

