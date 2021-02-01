Makers announce wrap on 'Hungama 2'

Left Menu

The makers of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Pranita Subhash and Meezaan Jafri starrer upcoming comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' on Monday announced a wrap on the shoot.

The makers of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Pranita Subhash and Meezaan Jafri starrer upcoming comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' on Monday announced a wrap on the shoot. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared that the team has concluded the shooting for the film.

"#HUNGAMA2 SHOOT OVER... Director #Priyadarshan's next venture #Hungama2 is complete... Stars #PareshRawal, #ShilpaShettyKundra, #MeezaanJafri and #PranithaSubhash..." he tweeted. It is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures.

He also shared a happy picture of the team as they conclude the final shoot of the film. The picture sees Shilpa, Paresh, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever among others. Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of 'Hungama' is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years. The duo has worked together in comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhaag', and 'Malamaal Weekly'.

'Hungama 2' is a Venus Records and Tapes LLP project and will be produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will star Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. (ANI)

