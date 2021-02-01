Left Menu

Odisha: Good Samaritan rescues 6-day-old abandoned baby in the dead of night

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:50 IST
Odisha: Good Samaritan rescues 6-day-old abandoned baby in the dead of night

A woman rescued a six-day-old boy abandoned on a road in a cold winter night inOdishas Kandhamal district, an official said on Monday.

She found the infant, who was crying and shivering incold though wrapped in a piece of cloth, on the roadside neara school in Phulbani town on late Sunday night.

The 42-year-old Dalit woman took the baby home,tended him and later handed him over to Childline officials.

The boy, who was apparently six days old, washospitalised, said Suprava Nayak, a counsellor of Childline.

The woman and her daughter were returning home from arelative's place at around 11.30 pm when they found the child.

After taking him home, they kept him warm by lighting a fireand called up the Childline number 1098 to report the matter,Nayak said.

A Childline team reached her home at around 2.30 am,took the baby from her and admitted him to a governmenthospital.

The baby has been kept in a ventilator and hiscondition is critical, attending doctors said.

Following a complaint lodged by Childline, the policeare investigating the case.

It is suspected that after the birth of the child, hismother kept him with her for five days, before abandoning him.

PTI COR AAMNN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly weapons are made.Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manches...

UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak. Britain, with t...

Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmars military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power they seized in a coup.A Biden statement condemned the milit...

Biden to talk COVID-19 relief with Senate Republicans in bipartisan attempt

President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Repub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021