'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:53 IST
"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movie's fictional kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.
The new series for the Disney+ streaming service will be created as part of a five-year television deal with Coogler's Proximity Media, Disney said in a statement.
