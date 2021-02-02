Left Menu

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 01:53 IST
'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movie's fictional kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.

The new series for the Disney+ streaming service will be created as part of a five-year television deal with Coogler's Proximity Media, Disney said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police detain 159 people at protests over Erdogan-appointed university head

Turkish police on Monday detained 159 people over protests in Istanbul against President Tayyip Erdogans appointment of a new rector at one of the countrys top universities, the Istanbul Governors office said. Students at the Bogazici Unive...

SA to nominate Cuban COVID-19 doctors for Nobel Prize as first vaccines from India arrive

South Africa plans to nominate the members of the Cuban medical teams, who have been assisting in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in other countries, for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this and easing of the l...

NFL-After Bucs' ups and downs, Evans savors 'unbelievable' run to Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans knows how to play the waiting game.Drafted by the Bucs in the first round in 2014, Evans endured losing seasons for five of his seven years in the league despite putting up 1,000 or more receivi...

Consecutive drop in new COVID-19 cases ‘encouraging news’: WHO

There are still many countries with increasing numbers of cases, but at the global level, this is encouraging news, saidWHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking during the agencys bi-weekly briefing from Geneva. It shows this virus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021