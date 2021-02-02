Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra turns 'white tiger,' her dog Diana turns 'her cub'

Following the massive success of her Netflix film 'The White Tiger,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned into "a white tiger" and turned her dog Diana into "her cub".

Following the massive success of her Netflix film 'The White Tiger,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned into "a white tiger" and turned her dog Diana into "her cub". The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to drop the stunning picture of herself dressed in an outfit in the white tiger print with her pooch wearing a matching scarf and leash.

The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog's leash as the two pose in their balcony. Priyanka's full-sleeved dress had a high-kneck pattern. Keeping her look classy, the 38-year-old actor tied her hair in a bun and wore hoop earrings.

She dusted off the look with black coloured glares and matching heels. "A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger," she wrote in the caption of the post.

The Ramin Bahrani directorial, 'The White Tiger' is based on the booker-prize winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. It stars actors Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has also doubled up as the executive producer of the film. (ANI)

