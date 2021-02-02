Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana unveils his first look from Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday unveiled the first look of his character, Joshua, from Anubhav Sinha's upcoming spy-thriller 'Anek'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:55 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana unveils his first look from Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'
Ayushmann Khurrana with Anubhav Sinha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday unveiled the first look of his character, Joshua, from Anubhav Sinha's upcoming spy-thriller 'Anek'. The 'Vicky Donor' actor, who had been shooting for the film with Anubhav in Assam, took to Instagram to reveal his first look from the forthcoming movie.

He shared two pictures on Instagram, one of which sees him holding the clapper board as he stands with the 'Thappad' filmmaker. Another picture sees the actor dressed in a deep olive green-coloured jacket, driving a jeep in the midst of a jungle. The 36-year-old actor's new look from the film includes a side eyebrow slit, and a bearded look with slightly messy hair closely trimmed on the sides. It's safe to say that Ayushmann's rugged look as Joshua has certainly raised excitement among his fans since they haven't seen him in this avatar on screen before.

"Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar," he wrote in the caption. This marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

The film has gone on floors recently and the makers have planned an extensive shoot schedule in the North East region of the country. Sources suggest that 'Anek' is going to be Anubhav's most expensive and big-scale film to date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. promises undocumented migrants equal access to COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. government on Monday promised undocumented migrants the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as other civilians, and said inoculation centres would be immigration enforcement-free zones. The announcement marked the latest in a series o...

GameStop saga makes Wall Street an issue for Biden team

The drama surrounding the trading in shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Blackberry and other beaten-down companies has suddenly thrust Wall Street near the top of a crowded list of issues that President Joe Bidens regulatory team needs ...

India's COVID-related deaths per million higher than S Asian nations due to multiple factors: Govt

Multiple factors may have contributed to India reporting higher COVID-19 related deaths per million population than other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the government said on Tuesday.According to Minister...

Banks' NPAs decline to Rs 8.08 lakh cr in Sep 2020 from Rs 10.36 lakh cr in Mar 2018: Govt

Non-performing assets NPAs or bad loans of the banking sector came down from a high of Rs 10.36 lakh crore at the end of March 2018 to Rs 8.08 lakh crore at the end of September 2020 due to various initiative of the government, Minister of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021