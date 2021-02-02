Netflix rounds cast of Sandra Oh-fronted dramedy 'The Chair'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:08 IST
Actors Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban, David Morse and Everly Carganilla have been announced as series regulars on Netflix's upcoming dramedy ''The Chair'', headlined by Sandra Oh.

The six-episode series hails from actor Amanda Peet, who is attached as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows Oh's Kim Ji-yoon in the title role of the chair of an English department at a small university.

''New Amsterdam'' actor Mensah will play Yasmin ''Yaz'' McKay, a popular professor and close colleague of Ji-yoon and Balaban of ''The Politician'' fame stars as Elliot Mentz, a distinguished but set in his ways professor. While Morse, best known for ''Escape at Dannemora'', will play the school's dean Paul Larson, Carganilla, who starred in ''Yes Day'', plays Ji-Yoon's daughter, Ju-hee ''Ju Ju'' Kim.

Ji Yong Lee, Mallory Low, Marcia DeBonis, Ron Crawford, Ella Rubin and Bob Stephenson will have guest roles.

Previously announced cast members also include Jay Duplass and Holland Taylor.

Annie Julia-Wyman has co-written the pilot.

Oh will also serve as executive producer on the show along with Bernie Caulfield, and Peet's husband, David Benioff along with DB Weiss, his co-showrunner on ''Game of Thrones''. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino, best known for ''Who Is America?'', the show is under production in Pittsburg.

