Ana de Armas quits Twitter account

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:49 IST
Actor Ana de Armas has deleted her account from microblogging site Twitter. The 32-year-old actor's decision to quit the social media platform comes two weeks after various media outlets confirmed her split from Hollywood star Ben Affleck. De Armas's Instagram is still active and the ''Knives Out'' star shared a photograph of her recent bob haircut on the page over the weekend. Affleck, 48, and the Cuban-Sapnish actor met on the sets of upcoming thriller ''Deep Water'' in March 2020 and soon started dating.

