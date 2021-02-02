Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar bond on sets of 'Phone Bhoot,' Katrina Kaif reacts

Left Menu

Engaging in a fun workout session, Bollywood stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter bonded on the sets of their upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' during its Udaipur schedule.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:43 IST
Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Engaging in a fun workout session, Bollywood stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter bonded on the sets of their upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' during its Udaipur schedule. The 'Gully Boy' star took to Instagram to share a video in which he and Ishaan are seen working out amid the picturesque view of the gorgeous location.

The short clip features the two actors working out in the afternoon. At one point in the video, Siddhant is seen carrying the weight of Ishaan as they are attached to each other through a waistband. While all this happens a soft melody of 'Rim Jhim Gire Sawan' plays in the backdrop adding a fun quotient to the video. Asking his co-star Katrina Kaif to join in the fun workout session, the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star captioned the post as, "@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz!#Quick2Mins [?]#SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies."

The 'Namaste London' star commented on the post saying, "Awesome, U guys have done more work then me today," and lauded Ishaan's editing skills by commenting, "@ishaankhatter this is creative genius." The video is proof that the co-actors Ishaan and Siddhant are bonding well working out together. All these glimpses are just a hint of what's going to happen in the horror-comedy.

The movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. 'Phone Bhoot', penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

