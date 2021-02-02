Supergirl Season 6: Azie Tesfai, Melissa Benoist share their experiences

The live-action adaption series, Supergirl will conclude with Season 6. The CW's Supergirl star Azie Tesfai, who wrote the twelfth episode shared her experience of work while writing with the writers' team of Supergirl Season 6. Azie Tesfai is the first to write an episode under the supervising of producer J. Holtham.

"I am so grateful to write for Supergirl's final season. It's been such an honor to play Kelly Olsen, a BIPOC and queer character in the DC universe," Tesfai said (reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood). "Working in our amazing writers' room and co-writing an episode has been an immensely educational and empowering experience. Writing is such a passion for me and I'm excited to continue on this creative journey," said Azie Tesfai.

Supergirl Season 6 is directed by David Ramsey. On September 23 last year, Jessica Queller took to Twitter and wrote Melissa Benoist has portrayed a brilliant character and she is grateful to all the production team members of the Supergirl family.

"The character of Supergirl -- portrayed by the luminous Melissa Benoist -- embodies values that mean so much to me: compassion, hope, strength, integrity, respect for all," said the producer.

Melissa Benoist took to Instagram and wrote she is honored portraying the iconic character. She promises viewers that the final season would be more attractive. She said "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season."

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me the strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful," said Benoist. Supergirl Season 6 will conclude with 20 episodes.

Supergirl Season 6 is expected to premiere in mid-2021.

