Stranger Things Season 4: Fan shares Matthew Modine’s image on the way to set

The Stranger Things Season 4 is currently under production, and fans are ardently waiting to watch Netflix's hit 1980s set sci-fi horror series. Season 3 premiered back in 2019 and the fourth season is expected to launch in early 2021. But the barrier is the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted the production for a long time after the shooting was started early in 2020.

The mystery-thriller drama Stranger Things Season 4 is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia. A fan of the series shared the production set's photos where Matthew Modine was seen driving a car by wearing a mask. Matthew Modine will reprise his role as Martin Brenner, the scientist in charge of Hawkins Laboratory. Manipulative and remote, he and his team are searching for Eleven.

Moreover, Stranger Things Season 4 will bring back fans' beloved David Harbour as Jim Hopper. Season 3 showed Jim Hopper is dead but the first teaser released in 2020 revealed Hopper is alive and well. Hopper is imprisoned by the Russians.

Earlier the Duffer Brothers said in a statement, "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other."

Netflix also confirmed that Tom Wlaschiha had been cast as Dmitri, a Russian malefactor. Although there were a few deaths in Season 3, most of the main casts include Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb Mclaughlin Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, who will be returning for Stranger Things Season 4.

There's no official release date for Stranger Things Season 4. Devdiscourse continues to provide updates on the television series.

