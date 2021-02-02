Left Menu

Elizabeth Chambers speaks out amid ex-husband Armie Hammer ongoing scandal

American actor Armie Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers has addressed the alleged claims of sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies surrounding Hammer in an Instagram post. Chambers extended her support to victims of assault and abuse.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:21 IST
Elizabeth Chambers speaks out amid ex-husband Armie Hammer ongoing scandal
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Armie Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers has addressed the alleged claims of sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies surrounding Hammer in an Instagram post. Chambers extended her support to victims of assault and abuse. According to Fox News, the 34-year-old actor is currently embroiled in a scandal that began last month when private messages that were allegedly written by him -- they have not been verified -- were leaked containing graphic sexual fantasies, as well as references to cannibalism.

Hammer has since dropped out of multiple roles as public criticism has continued to mount, and now Chambers, who split from Hammer last summer, has spoken out. The 38-year-old star shared a simple photo of a sunset on the beach to the photo-sharing platform on Monday (local time).

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she began in the caption. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

Chambers then said that she supports "any victim of assault or abuse" and encouraged anyone that's been through such an ordeal to seek help to heal. She stated, "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."

As reported by Fox News, Chambers shares two children with Hammer: 6-year-old Harper Grace and 4-year-old Ford Armand Douglas. She concluded: "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

The actor has also been accused of alleged "demonic" behaviour by his ex, Paige Lorenze. Last month, Lorenze claimed to Fox News that 'early on' in their relationship, Hammer allegedly expressed his desire to consume her ribs, as well as introducing her to a 'polyamorous open relationship' involving BDSM.

As reported by Fox News, several other women have come forward with similar allegations, but Hammer maintains his innocence. Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Fox News in a statement at the time, "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer's reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that." Meanwhile, following his exit from 'Shotgun Wedding' amid the alleged messaging scandal, Hammer said: "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he told Variety.

"Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democrats ready first step toward $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to take the first step forward on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Tuesday, with a key vote expected to fast-track the measure through Congress. A fiscal ...

Cricket-South Africa angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Australias decision to pull out of next months three-test tour in South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic is extremely disappointing considering the hosts had put in place a number of safety measures, Cricket South Africa CSA said on Tues...

States & UTs to take steps to enable children to move back to CCIs if they so desire: SC

The Supreme Court has said that states and Union Territories UTs should take steps to enable children, sent from child care institutions to their parental or guardians homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to move back to CCIs if they so desire...

UPDATE 3-Exxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday posted its first annual loss as a public company as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered energy prices and reduced the value of its shale gas properties by more than 20 billion. Exxon last year slashed spending on new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021