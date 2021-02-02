Elizabeth Chambers speaks out amid ex-husband Armie Hammer ongoing scandal

American actor Armie Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers has addressed the alleged claims of sexual misconduct and cannibalistic fantasies surrounding Hammer in an Instagram post. Chambers extended her support to victims of assault and abuse. According to Fox News, the 34-year-old actor is currently embroiled in a scandal that began last month when private messages that were allegedly written by him -- they have not been verified -- were leaked containing graphic sexual fantasies, as well as references to cannibalism.

Hammer has since dropped out of multiple roles as public criticism has continued to mount, and now Chambers, who split from Hammer last summer, has spoken out. The 38-year-old star shared a simple photo of a sunset on the beach to the photo-sharing platform on Monday (local time).

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she began in the caption. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

Chambers then said that she supports "any victim of assault or abuse" and encouraged anyone that's been through such an ordeal to seek help to heal. She stated, "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."

As reported by Fox News, Chambers shares two children with Hammer: 6-year-old Harper Grace and 4-year-old Ford Armand Douglas. She concluded: "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

The actor has also been accused of alleged "demonic" behaviour by his ex, Paige Lorenze. Last month, Lorenze claimed to Fox News that 'early on' in their relationship, Hammer allegedly expressed his desire to consume her ribs, as well as introducing her to a 'polyamorous open relationship' involving BDSM.

As reported by Fox News, several other women have come forward with similar allegations, but Hammer maintains his innocence. Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Fox News in a statement at the time, "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer's reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that." Meanwhile, following his exit from 'Shotgun Wedding' amid the alleged messaging scandal, Hammer said: "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he told Variety.

"Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that." (ANI)

