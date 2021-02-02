Left Menu

QUOTE BOX-Reaction to the death of UK's Captain Tom Moore

Elizabeth "very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom" and her thoughts were with his family, the palace said. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world." BRITISH ARMY "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Tributes poured in on Tuesday following the death of Captain Tom Moore, 100, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. QUEEN ELIZABETH

Buckingham Palace said the queen, who knighted Captain Tom in July, would be sending a private message to his family. Elizabeth "very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom" and her thoughts were with his family, the palace said.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world."

BRITISH ARMY "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore. An exceptional man and soldier to the end, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

BRITISH HEALTH MINISTER MATT HANCOCK "He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country."

NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE UK "Thanks for everything Sir Tom."

BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK "A proud Yorkshire man. A dedicated Army Officer. A tireless fundraiser. And above all, an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace Captain Tom." (Editing by Mike Collett-White)

