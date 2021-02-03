Jon M Chu to direct 'Wicked' musical

''Crazy Rich Asians'' director John M Chu is stepping in to helm the feature adaptation of the musical ''Wicked'' following the exit of Stephen Daldry from the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daldry had long been attached to the Universal Pictures movie and left the project in October due to scheduling issues.

Based on the Stephen Schwartz musical, ''Wicked'' is an alternative telling of the 1939 film ''The Wizard of Oz'' and L Frank Baum's classic 1900 story of the same name, told from the perspective of the witches. Screenwriter Winnie Holsman and composer Schwarz are adapting the musical for the screen. Marc Platt is attached to produce.

This is not the first time Chu will direct a musical. He recently helmed ''In the Heights'', based on the 2007 stage musical of the same name by Quiara Alegria Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, which is slated to be released in June.

''Wicked'' was scheduled to open in theatres on December 22, 2021 but was taken off the calendar following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown. The studio is yet to announce a new date.

