Left Menu

Filming for The Kissing Booth 3 already completed, will be out in summer 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:04 IST
Filming for The Kissing Booth 3 already completed, will be out in summer 2021
The Kissing Booth 3 will show Elle taking the most vital decision of her life. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Netflix has not declared any official release date of Vince Marcello's film The Kissing Booth 3. However, fans are very excited to see the last and the final installment as it will be out soon this year. The story will start where The Kissing Booth 2 left off.

Filming of The Kissing Booth 3 has been completed. Joel King recently confirmed that the third Netflix movie will come out sooner or later in 2021. Both the sequel filmed together. In the ceremony of the People's Choice Award, while accepting the honor for the best comedy movie star, he said in his statement "We filmed two and three at the same time. It was the hardest secret to keep."

"I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," he added.

However, the mains cast are returning to play their roles in The Kissing Booth 3. Joey King will portray the role of Elle Evans (Noah's girlfriend) while Joel Courtney will reprise as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn (Elle's boyfriend). Taylor Zakhar Perez will play the role of Marco Valentin Peña. Meganne Young will play Rachel, Lee's girlfriend, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop (Noah's friend from Boston).

In The Kissing Booth 2, we have seen Elle growing old and feeling affectionate towards Lee's older brother Noah. Elle and Noah start spending their time before Noah leaves for Harvard. Elle applies to Harvard University as Noah suggests whereas her best friend Lee joins Berkeley, a University of California. Eventually, Elle and Noah undergo a break-up. Noah befriends a girl named Chloe on Instagram. The whole story revolves around teenagers.

The Kissing Booth 3 will show Elle taking the most vital decision of her life. Which college she would attend? Whether Elle continues her life with her boyfriend Noah or childhood friend Lee?

The Kissing Booth 3 will be out in summer 2021 on Netflix. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix movies.

Also Read: Blazing Samurai set to be out in 2021, creators' opinions on action-comedy film revealed

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...

Fitch rates IRFC's proposed USD notes as BBB-minus

Fitch on Wednesday assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltds IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation S144A senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes are to be issued under the global medium-term note GMTN programme...

Ireland will be flexible on extending grace period for movement of NI goods

Ireland will be flexible regarding any possible extension of grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.From an Irish perspective we want there to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021