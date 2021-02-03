Filming for The Kissing Booth 3 already completed, will be out in summer 2021

Netflix has not declared any official release date of Vince Marcello's film The Kissing Booth 3. However, fans are very excited to see the last and the final installment as it will be out soon this year. The story will start where The Kissing Booth 2 left off.

Filming of The Kissing Booth 3 has been completed. Joel King recently confirmed that the third Netflix movie will come out sooner or later in 2021. Both the sequel filmed together. In the ceremony of the People's Choice Award, while accepting the honor for the best comedy movie star, he said in his statement "We filmed two and three at the same time. It was the hardest secret to keep."

"I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," he added.

However, the mains cast are returning to play their roles in The Kissing Booth 3. Joey King will portray the role of Elle Evans (Noah's girlfriend) while Joel Courtney will reprise as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn (Elle's boyfriend). Taylor Zakhar Perez will play the role of Marco Valentin Peña. Meganne Young will play Rachel, Lee's girlfriend, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop (Noah's friend from Boston).

In The Kissing Booth 2, we have seen Elle growing old and feeling affectionate towards Lee's older brother Noah. Elle and Noah start spending their time before Noah leaves for Harvard. Elle applies to Harvard University as Noah suggests whereas her best friend Lee joins Berkeley, a University of California. Eventually, Elle and Noah undergo a break-up. Noah befriends a girl named Chloe on Instagram. The whole story revolves around teenagers.

The Kissing Booth 3 will show Elle taking the most vital decision of her life. Which college she would attend? Whether Elle continues her life with her boyfriend Noah or childhood friend Lee?

The Kissing Booth 3 will be out in summer 2021 on Netflix. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix movies.

