Blazing Samurai set to be out in 2021, creators’ opinions on action-comedy film revealed

Children will surely love the animation film Blazing Samurai with full of action, adventure and comedy. The film is inspired by Mel Brooks' seminal 1974 Western comedy film Blazing Saddles. Directed by Chris Bailey, the movie has been made on the budget of USD 56.4 million. Blazing Samurai is expected to release in late summer 2021.

Blazing Samurai is all about a scrappy dog named Hank dreams to become a samurai and he arrives in the land of cats. There Hank meets Jimbo, a good cat who will teach Hank to be a samurai.

In February 2015, the film production company Open Road Films acquired the US Rights to Mass Animation's film Blazing Samurai and it was scheduled to premiere on April 14, 2017. But Open Road Films postponed the release date to August 4, 2017. Then the release date changes several times. However, after many hiatus in August 7, 2020, Align has taken control of the assets.

According to Deadline, Adrian Politowki's Los Angeles-based Align has come abroad to contribute production financing on animated comedy Blazing Samurai. Former Co-CEO of international production group Umedia, Adrian Politowski co-founded Align in 2019 with Nadia Khamlichi.

"We've always been passionate about animation and are thrilled to be taking part in Blazing Samurai. The combination of Rob and Mark as outstanding animation creatives, the industry expertise of Aniventure, GFM Animation and Cinesite delivering amazing production value on screen, assembled around such a hilarious action-packed family script will make Blazing Samurai one of the key animated films of 2021," Adrian Politowki opined.

"With the arrival of COVID-19 across Europe and North America, our team came together to shift our strategy to meet the limitations of the new filmmaking landscape. It was a natural step for us to shift our focus to high-end commercial animation projects. Blazing Samurai is the first of more to come," he added.

Blazing Productions' Guy Collins, the movies and television series producer who currently invested in Blazing Samurai said that his company is "delighted to have Align joining with Aniventure, Cinesite and GFM as additional partners on this project. In the current investment and distribution climate it is vital for the independent production industry to have access from forward thinking companies like Align who are replacing the more traditional bank lenders. The Align team has impressive experience and will be fully engaged with the film's senior team."

Blazing Samurai is set to hit the theater anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the animated movies.

