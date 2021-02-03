Will Mirzapur Season 3 focus on Robin-Dimpy’s wedding? What more we know

After a long wait, fans were delighted seeing Mirzapur Season 2 on October 22 last year. The viewers are highly excited after learning that Mirzapur has been renewed for Season 3. Read further to know what you can see in the third season.

Mirzapur Season 3 highly anticipated among the Indian web series' fans as the first and second seasons made tremendous records in the box office. The series was nominated for Best Drama Series for iReel Awards 2019, and the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma won the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Rasika Dugal was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

During the end of Mirzapur Season 2, Dimpy and Robin were engaged, and their wedding is expected in Season 3. Robin and Dimpy came across when the latter enrolled in a Lucknow-base college. She had a plan to complete her studies and graduate after season one saw her forced to flee her home of Mirzapur.

Robin was seen acting as a fixer for various criminals of Purvanchal in Lucknow. One Reddit user has posted some predictions about Robin and his story arc in Mirzapur Season 3. According to that user, Robin can have a secret agenda much like Game of Thrones' master manipulator Littlefinger.

According to his prediction, Robin will team up with Guddu's rival Sharad Shukla. This can cause some major problems for the gangster and the interim king of Mirzapur.

"Robin attempts to worsen matters for Dimpy and also to Guddu's business. Guddu tries to find Robin and kill him but fails to find him. Guddu finally finds Robin and tries to threaten him but finds out that there is more to this game," the user noted.

Recently, Rasika Dugal was questioned about her character, Beena's probable murder in Mirzapur Season 3. "I'm not worried about a character being killed because I feel like if they've had their time in the story then it's probably best for them to leave. I'm never greedy about carrying on to another season if I feel like the character has lived their bit in the story," Rasika Dugal opined.

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon Prime series.