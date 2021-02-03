Left Menu

Production houses, theatre owners welcome Bengal govt's decision to allow full occupancy of cinemas

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:39 IST
Production houses and cinema hallowners Wednesday welcomed the West Bengal government'sdecision to allow full occupancy in theatres, saying theirmuch-awaited Bengali films are being lined up for release inthe coming months with the hope that audiences will return tothe cinemas to watch their choicest movies as in pre-lockdowndays.

The state government had on Monday allowed 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes.

Big ticket 'Golondaaj', a period film on the life offootballer Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikary with superstar Dev inlead role, will be released in August, a spokesperson of SVFEntertainment, which has produced over 120 films, told PTI.

The production house has romantic comedy 'Prem Tame'lined up for release on February 12, followed by 'Psycho' inApril-early May, the spokesperson said.

''With the occupancy limit raised to optimum level byboth the Centre and the state in theatres and the stipulationthat COVID-19 safety protocols must be adhered to, people arefeeling more confident to visit cinema halls.

''We have one or two more films in pipeline in thecoming months,'' she said.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hadallowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres on January 30.

Another keenly awaited Bengali film, 'Dictionary',directed by theatre personality-actor-minister Bratya Basu andstarring actor-MP Nusrat Jahan among others, will be releasedon February 12.

''The release of 'Dictionary' will be special becauseof the state government allowing full occupancy in theatres.

Everyone is eager to go back to cinema halls and we are happyto offer a good film to the audience. We will not disappointthem,'' producer Firdausal Hassan said.

Hassan, president of Film Federation of India, an apexbody of producers and distributors, said, ''the decision of thecentral and state governments to lift the 50 per cent cap onaudience to 100 per cent level and a decline in COVID-19 caseswill gain back confidence of people to return to cinema hallsnow.'' He, however, urged hall owners to ensure thatgovernment-stipulated COVID-19 safety protocols are followedin letter and spirit.

Eastern India Motion Pictures Association office-bearer Ratan Saha said, all the single screens, which areopen, are putting in place measures in accordance with thestate government notification and hoping for increased turnoutof audiences in the coming days, particularly during weekends.

''But apart from Bengali film production houses, bigtime producers in Bollywood should also come forward with newreleases,'' he said.

Film distributor Satadeep Saha, owner of a singlescreen hall and a multiplex chain, said the industry isbanking on a 3D movie 'Monster Hunter', an English film dubbedin Hindi, to be released in 50 theatres on February 5.

''We hope with the rise in occupancy and the release ofa 3D film, the situation will improve and audience perceptionwill change which will to a gradual increase in footfall,''Saha said.

