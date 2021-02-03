Left Menu

Mexico asks Christie's to call off auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

Mexico on Tuesday urged auction house Christie's to cancel a planned sale in Paris of more than 30 artifacts dating back to the country's pre-Hispanic era, saying the items are part of the national heritage and should be returned. Christie's plans to auction masks, carved stones and other figures by Aztec, Mayan, Toltec and Mixtec cultures on Feb. 9, with some of the items expected to fetch as much as 900,000 euros ($1.1 million).

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:44 IST
Mexico asks Christie's to call off auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

Mexico on Tuesday urged auction house Christie's to cancel a planned sale in Paris of more than 30 artifacts dating back to the country's pre-Hispanic era, saying the items are part of the national heritage and should be returned.

Christie's plans to auction masks, carved stones and other figures by Aztec, Mayan, Toltec and Mixtec cultures on Feb. 9, with some of the items expected to fetch as much as 900,000 euros ($1.1 million). Mexico's government-run National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reviewed the items on sale and identified 32 as part of the country's "cultural heritage."

Diego Prieto, INAH's director general, said the institute had filed a complaint about the auction with the Mexican attorney general's office, and that the country's foreign ministry is trying to retrieve the items through diplomatic channels. Speaking in a virtual news conference, Prieto said "sacred" objects should not be for sale.

"There shouldn't be trade in national treasures," he said. Christie's said it only puts up items for sale if they have "verifiable documented provenance" and the company is satisfied with their authenticity and ownership.

"Under no circumstance would Christie's knowingly offer a work of art where we know the property to have been looted or illicitly obtained," the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Among stand-out items in the sale are a greenstone Teotihuacan Serpentine mask, dating from circa 450-650 AD, which Christie's said "was part of the collection" of Pierre Matisse, the youngest son of the famous French painter Henri Matisse.

Another highlight is a sculpture of Cihuateotl, a goddess of fertility in Aztec culture. ($1 = 0.8304 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding no informal talks with farmers, barricading is local admin issue: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Wednesday said the Centre is not holding any informal talk with protesting farmers and described putting up of more barricades and suspending internet in and around agitation sites as law and order ...

UP CM lays foundation of irrigation projects

Asking people not to worry about floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of 170 irrigation projects through a virtual programme.Addressing from his official residence in Lucknow, the CM said, Go...

Procter & Gamble Q2 net profit jumps 84 pc to Rs 250.62 cr

FMCG firm Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an 84.37 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 250.62 crore for the second quarter ended December 2020.The company, which follows July-June financial year, had ...

Hindustan Copper Dec-qtr net profit at Rs 108 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.The company had posted a net loss Rs 95.61 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021