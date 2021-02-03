Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes

Nominations for the Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced on Wednesday. The awards ceremony, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held on Feb. 28. Following is a list of key film nominations:

BEST DRAMA "Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" "Mank"

"The Father" "Promising Young Woman"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton" "Palm Springs"

"Music" "The Prom"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father" Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman - "Mank" Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland" Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield" James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton" Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit" Kate Hudson - "Music"

Rosamund Pike - "I Care a Lot" Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"

BEST DIRECTOR Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Regina King - "One Night in Miami"

David Fincher - "Mank" Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Jared Leto - "The Little Things"

Bill Murray - "On the Rocks" Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank" Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy" Helena Zengel - "News of the World"

BEST ANIMATED FILM "The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward" "Over the Moon"

"Soul" "Wolfwalkers"

BEST FOREIGN FILM "Another Round" (Denmark)

"La Llorona" (France, Guatemala) "The Life Ahead" (Italy)

"Minari" (USA) "Two of Us" - (USA, France)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" "Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami" "Tigress & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Compiled by Frances Kerry; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

