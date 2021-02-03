Left Menu

'Drunk' woman 'kills' toddler son after fight with father-in- law in Telangana: Police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:36 IST
A young woman in a 'drunken' stateallegedly strangled her two-year old son to death following aquarrel with her father-in-law at their house in neighbouringRanga Reddy district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint by her family, a case of murder hasbeen registered and the 22-year old woman, who has a four-yearold daughter, picked up for questioning, they said.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night inRamannaguda village when the woman who allegedly consumedtoddy argued with her father-in-law over his smoking habit.

She later allegedly killed her son by throttling him todeath with her hands, police said, quoting the complaint.

Her husband, a band player, was away at work when theincident occurred, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

