'Drunk' woman 'kills' toddler son after fight with father-in- law in Telangana: Police

A young woman in a 'drunken' stateallegedly strangled her two-year old son to death following aquarrel with her father-in-law at their house in neighbouringRanga Reddy district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint by her family, a case of murder hasbeen registered and the 22-year old woman, who has a four-yearold daughter, picked up for questioning, they said.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night inRamannaguda village when the woman who allegedly consumedtoddy argued with her father-in-law over his smoking habit.

She later allegedly killed her son by throttling him todeath with her hands, police said, quoting the complaint.

Her husband, a band player, was away at work when theincident occurred, they added.

