PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:13 IST
Disney developing Aloha Rodeo adaptation with Chris Kekaniokalani Bright

Disney is working on a film adaptation of authors David Wolman and Julian Smith's 2019 book ''Aloha Rodeo''.

According to Deadline, the project is being developed by the studio's live action team for streamer Disney Plus.

Disney has hired writer Chris Kekaniokalani Bright to pen the script for the film adaptation.

Based on the untold true story of Hawaiian cowboys, ''Aloha Rodeo'' follows three paniolos (Hawaiian cowboys) who traveled from Hawaii to Wyoming in 1908 to compete in the Frontier Days Championship Roping Competition. What started off as a novelty quickly turned into a one-sided competition as the paniolos performed feats that the mainlanders had never dreamed of before.

Bright was recently penned the script for ''Conviction'', which was recently acquired by Warner Bros.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

