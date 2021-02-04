Jhumpa Lahiri's new book to release in April

Pulitzer prize-winning Jhumpa Lahiri will be coming out with a new novel in April, Penguin India announced on Thursday.

The new book, titled ''Whereabouts'', follows Lahiri's 2013 novel ''The Lowland'' and 2006's ''The Namesake''. Written in Italian and translated into English by Lahiri, ''Whereabouts'' is the story of a woman protagonist and her journey through life.

''This is a story of a woman protagonist who longs to belong but dares not conform, who is moving through her life in a city that almost becomes her companion. ''From the sidewalks, parks, and bridges to the pool and the train station that leads her to her grieving mother after her father's untimely death, she moves through the city, one season after another. Until one day, her perspective changes and the life, as she knows it, is transformed,'' the publisher said in a statement.

Lahiri expressed her gratitude to Penguin for publishing her book.

''I am so grateful to Meru Gokhale and to all at Penguin Random House India for following me on my creative journey and publishing this new novel, born from my love of a new language,'' the author of ''Interpreter of Maladies'' said.

