Left Menu

COVID-19 effect: Prince Harry's Invictus Games postponed to 2022

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc worldwide, has also put a halt to almost everything. The latest to face the brunt of the health crisis is Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:41 IST
COVID-19 effect: Prince Harry's Invictus Games postponed to 2022
Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc worldwide, has also put a halt to almost everything. The latest to face the brunt of the health crisis is Prince Harry's Invictus Games. As per People magazine, the Duke of Sussex has announced that his Invictus Games have been postponed once again due to the ongoing pandemic.

The annual competition was set to take place in the Netherlands last spring but was postponed due to the deadly virus. It was due to take place this year from May 29 to June 5. However, the Invictus Games will now kick off in the Hague, Netherlands, in Spring 2022. The Duke of Sussex, who started the event for wounded and veteran servicemen and women in 2014, made the announcement in a video alongside some of his friends from around the world, including Invictus Games veterans JJ Chalmers, Dave Henson, former US captain Will Reynolds and David Wiseman.

Harry and his friends said in the video posted on Instagram, "To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you. And when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are." Last February, singer Jon Bon Jovi joined the Duke of Sussex in London as the singer led a special recording of an Invictus Games song to promote the event. It was during the Invictus Games in 2017 that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their debut as a couple in Toronto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9 months and going strong: Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is nine-months pregnant and is still going strong as she continues to work even during the last stages of her pregnancy. The Jab We Met actor on Thursday posted a BTS video from one of her shoots. She shared th...

InnerHour raises USD 5.2 million in funding round led by Lightbox

Mental health platform InnerHour on Thursday said it has raised USD 5.2 million over Rs 37 crore in a Series-A funding round led by early-stage venture fund Lightbox.The company will use this funding to scale its technology-led mental healt...

Bank of England says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

Britains banks need at least six months to prepare for any cut in interest rates to negative territory, the Bank of England said on Thursday as it kept its stimulus programmes on hold ahead of an economic recovery later this year.The centra...

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER KILO 67015.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 47262.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 47452.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021