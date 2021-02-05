Left Menu

T'gana govt permits 100 per cent seating occupancy in cinemas

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government has accorded permission to enhance the seating capacity to 100per cent from the earlier 50 per cent in cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in the wake of the Centre's recent orders to the effect.

The movie halls, theatres and multiplexes were allowed only 50 per cent capacity as part of a step to keep COVID-19under check. Prior to this, the entertainment facilities were fully closed in view of the pandemic.

Now that the coronavirus is more or less controlled, the government thought it fit to re-open the facilities.

''The government, keeping in view the ordersissued bythe Ministry of Home Affairsand SOPsissued by theMinistry of Information&Broadcasting...hereby permit toenhance the seating capacity to 100 % in cinemas/theatres/multiplexes,'' Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in an orderdated February 4.

The management of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes shall ensure the SOPs (standard operating procedures)as laid down by the government in its order issued on November 23, 2020,he said in the order.

In its November 23 order, the state government had permitted re-opening cinemas, theatres, multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones, duly prescribing the SOPs.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister PrakashJavadekar recently announced that cinemas across the country would be permitted to operate at 100 per cent capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

He had also released a set of the SOPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

