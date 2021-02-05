Left Menu

"Food for my soul": French 106-year-old pianist to release sixth album

Colette Maze says she began playing the piano when she was four years old to find in music the warmth absent in her strict upbringing. Today, at the age of 106, her playing still exudes great tenderness and sitting at the piano - one of four in her Paris apartment - her agile fingers seem to barely touch the keys as she sways to the sounds of Schumann, Debussy and Chopin.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:29 IST
"Food for my soul": French 106-year-old pianist to release sixth album

Colette Maze says she began playing the piano when she was four years old to find in music the warmth absent in her strict upbringing.

Today, at the age of 106, her playing still exudes great tenderness and sitting at the piano - one of four in her Paris apartment - her agile fingers seem to barely touch the keys as she sways to the sounds of Schumann, Debussy and Chopin. "It's my food, my food for the spirit and for the heart", Maze, a small, vivacious woman, told Reuters.

Born in 1914 into a middle class family, she was homeschooled by her strict mother while her father managed a fertilizer plant. She then went on to study at the Paris Ecole Normale de Musique in Paris, a conservatoire in the 16th arrondissement, before embarking on a long career as an accompanist at music schools in the capital.

Maze, credits yoga and finger gymnastics for keeping her nimble. If she stops playing she would need to feed her imagination somehow. "But I need something touchable. You need to taste candy, and my fingers need to feel the keys, to feel this," as her feet reach for the pedals and she begins to play once more. Maze has just recorded her sixth album - a three volume recording of works by Debussy, slated to be released in April. Last year, she recorded pieces by Debussy and another major French composer, Erik Satie.

Her only son Fabrice Maze, born in 1949, says his mother is an inspiration for others, especially during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic. "On one hand she helps morale. That at 106 you can be on good form if you have passion and looks after yourself -- that’s good news," he says.

"And then her sense of humour, her joy, her love of life, it makes you smile."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nornickel fined $2 billion for massive fuel leak in the Arctic

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel was fined 2 billion on Friday for the damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the countrys worst environmental disaster in the Arctic. The leakage in May of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into the rivers...

1097 players register for IPL auction, most from West Indies

As many as 1097 players have registered for the much- awaited IPL auction to be held here on February 18 with most entries coming from the West Indies 56 followed by Australia 42 and South Africa 38.The player registration deadline closed o...

Sebi notifies easier profitability rule for mutual fund sponsor

Capital market watchdog Sebi has notified easier profitability criteria for becoming a mutual fund sponsor to facilitate innovation and expansion in the sector.The move comes after the Sebi board approved a proposal in this regard in Decemb...

Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination expected to start in March, to cover people above 50 years: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, in which people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated, is expected to start next month. Answering supplementaries in Lok Sabha, Harsh Vardh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021