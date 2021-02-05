Mumbai: 5 held for making porn films, over Rs 36 lakh frozen

Five people were arrested inMumbai for allegedly making pornographic films with strugglingmodels and actors and uploading them on social media apps andwebsites, an official of the Crime Branch's property cell saidon Friday.

The arrests of two male actors, a light man, a womanphotographer and a graphic designer came about following araid on a bungalow in Madh area of Malad's Malwani where sucha film was being shot using mobile phone cameras, the officialadded. One woman has been rescued from the racket, he said.

The arrested woman has said she used to shoot thescenes and upload it on the internet and social media apps andthen get people to subscribe to them by paying viewingcharges, the official said.

''Six mobile phones, a laptop, cameras and associatedequipment, memory cards etc, all valued at Rs 5.68 lakh, havebeen seized. We have frozen Rs 36.60 lakh found in theaccounts of the accused. They have been charged under IPC, ITAct, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act byMalwani police on the complaint of property cell API LaxmikantSalunkhe,'' he said.

They have been remanded in custody till February 10,he added.

