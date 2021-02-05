Left Menu

After Ben Affleck split, Ana de Armas shares video listening to Winehouse's 'You Sent Me Flying'

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas recently documented her car ride to work -- and enjoyed some tunes along the way.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:20 IST
Ana de Armas (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas recently documented her car ride to work -- and enjoyed some tunes along the way. The 32-year-old 'Knives Out's star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday showcasing her trip with her pups Salsa and Elvis.

In the first video of her Story, De Armas filmed one of her dogs looking out the window as Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro's song Baila Conmigo played in the background. In the next video, Armas is seen rocking a green crewneck sweater while showing her social media followers that both dogs joined her for the car ride. This time, it appears the late Amy Winehouse's 'You Sent Me Flying' is playing.

In Armas' final video, the actor and her furry pals appear to reach their destination and play for a bit outside. As reported by Fox News, 'You Sent Me Flying' is notable for its deeply emotional lyrics - particularly the chorus, which goes, "And although my pride is not easy to disturb, yeah / You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb / With your battered jeans and your Beasties tee / Now I can't work like this, with you next to me."

Fox News quoted a report by People Magazine that said De Armas and Affleck split after almost a year of dating in late January, and the breakup reportedly happened because the former couple was at "different points in their lives." "There is deep love and respect there," "Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," a source told People Magazine.

Another insider close to the former couple added that "she broke it off." "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles,"added the insider.

De Armas and Affleck were first linked in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming film 'Deep Water.' As reported by Fox News, Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with who he shares three kids: daughters 15-year-old Violet,12-year-old Seraphina and son Samuel, 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

