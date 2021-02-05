'Sound of Music' star Christopher Plummer dies at age 91 - Deadline Hollywood

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 91, Deadline Hollywood reported on Friday.

Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, the publication said.

