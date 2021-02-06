Left Menu

Olivia Colman, Matt Smith to voice star in BBC's 'Superworm'

PTI | London | Updated: 06-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 11:15 IST
Olivia Colman, Matt Smith to voice star in BBC's 'Superworm'

BBC has roped in British star Olivia Colman and Matt Smith to lead the cast of animated special ''Superworm''.

The half-hour show, based on the book of the same name by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, will also feature ''Sex Education'' star Patricia Allison and actor Rob Brydon.

Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman will direct the special from a script by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang, BBC said in a statement.

The show follows Superworm (Smith), who is a hero always on hand to help out all the other animals and insects, whose latest challenge is to fight the wicked Wizard Lizard and his servant Crow.

''I’m delighted to play the part of 'Superworm'. And join such a fabulous cast of actors, artists and storytellers. What fun to be part of the BBC's Christmas line up in this great children’s tale,'' Smith said.

Colman, who will narrate the show, said, ''This is such a lovely project to be involved with. When reading the script, and imagining all those things going on at the end of the garden, I could really get a feel for the pure fun and joy that the film will bring. I’ve always loved these charming productions at Christmas and I’m delighted to be voicing the narrator.'' Barney Goodland will produce ''Superworm'' with Martin Pope and Michael Rose serving as executive producers.

The show will air on BBC One on Christmas this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Has Money Heist finished filming on Season 5? Know in detail!

Money Heist Season 5 aka La casa de papel Season 5 may not be having an official premiering date but it is surely today one of the most anticipated Spanish television drama series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.Acc...

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Despite knowing what happened in the recent past, the avid lovers of Prison Break across the world are dying to know the release period of Season 6. They are still looking forward to the series creators and lead actors who recently left if ...

Security personnel deployed at strategic locations amid 'chakka jam' by farmers: Delhi Police

Amid the nationwide call for chakka jam by the farmer unions, Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar on Saturday said that police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across national capitals borders. Police personnel ...

Rahul Gandhi says farm laws dangerous for country, offers support to protesting farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended support to the agitating farmers and said that the new agriculture laws are not only dangerous for them, but for the whole country. The peaceful satyagraha of Annadata is in the national int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021