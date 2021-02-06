'Mission Majnu' starts filming in Lucknow
Film producer Ronnie Screwvala on Saturday said shooting of his upcoming production ''Mission Majnu'', featuring Sidharth Malhotra and south star Rashmika Mandanna, has commenced in Lucknow. Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events, follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.
Screwvala, known for films like ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'' and ''The Sky is Pink'', will be producing the espionage thriller via his RSVP Movies along with ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' producer Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.
''The first chapter of one of India’s deadliest covert operations begins today! #MissionMajnu commences shoot in Lucknow,'' the post shared on RSVP's official Twitter handle read.
Madanna too expressed her excitement on the commencement of shoot and wished the team good luck.
''Ahhhhh.. my boys start rolling today! All the bestest y'all.. have fun without me,'' she posted on her Instagram Stories Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, ''Mission Majnu'' is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.
The film also marks Mandanna's foray into Hindi movie industry. She is best known for starring in Kannada film ''Anjani Putra'' and Telugu title ''Geetha Govindam''.
Malhotra will be seen as a RAW agent, who leads the mission, while details regarding Madanna's role have not been revealed yet.
