Left Menu

HBO to release four-part docuseries on Woody Allen allegations

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:57 IST
HBO to release four-part docuseries on Woody Allen allegations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HBO has announced a documentary on filmmaker Woody Allen that will look into the story behind the sexual abuse allegations against him involving his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Titled ''Allen v Farrow'', the four-part documentary hails from investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, HBO said in a statement.

It will premiere on HBO on February 21.

The documentary has been meticulously pieced together through intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape, and never-before-heard audiotapes.

It will also feature in-depth interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts, and other first-hand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time. Dick, Ziering, and Herdy are known for films such as ''The Hunting Ground'' and ''On the Record'', which explored longstanding allegations of sexual assault against the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

''Allen v Farrow'' has been directed by Dick and Ziering with Herdy producing it alongside Jamie Rogers.

The series is presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production.

In recent years, Allen has been a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations against him by his step-daughter Dylan Farrow.

The accusations, which Allen has repeatedly denied, caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TDP MLA resigns in protest over move to privatise RINL

Former Minister and Telugu Desam legislator G Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation from his post in protest against the Centres decision to privatise Rashtriya Ispat NigamLimited that has a steel plant here.Rao, ...

Miranda Lambert recalls recent hit-and-run accident

Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently recounted a scary moment on the road with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. The Settling down singer took to Instagram on Thursday local time to share a handful of photos of a silver camper soaking i...

Sitharaman extends cash benefit to Assam tea workers

Ahead of the assembly polls inAssam, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturdaydistributed Rs 3,000 each to 7.47 lakh tea garden workers inthe state, totalling Rs 224 crore.The Union finance minister was in the city toparticipate...

South Africa's Ramaphosa says access to concessional loans key to Africa's recovery

Access to loans on favourable terms will be crucial to Africas economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday. Ramaphosa, who is the outgoing chair of the African Union AU, told the bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021