Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:54 IST
When Netflix will renew Vagabond for Season 2? What we know more
The super hit series is expected to be renewed for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook/Vagabond Korean drama

Most of the K-dramas end in Season 1 itself but Vagabond could be an exception. The super hit series is expected to be renewed for Season 2. Vagabond Season 1 was premiered on September 20, 2019 and had a total of 16 episodes.

Vagabond is a complete package of crime, thrill, action, suspense, romance, and adventure. No wonder fans want to watch Vagabond Season 2 with the leads Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy.

SBS TV has not yet confirmed Vagabond Season 2, but a Vagabond staff recently hinted at the possibility the series' return for a second season, reported Uniforumtz.

Vagabond Season 1 depicts the story of a stuntman Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi), who takes care of his orphaned nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin). Hoon went on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But Dal-gun watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash is not an accident rather it was a planned incident.

Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri (played by Bae Suzy), a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love. Vagabond Season 2 may reveal the names of all the culprits of the plane crash. Additionally, the Season 2 could be built upon the love angle of Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi.

The South Korean popular series Vagabond won the SBS Drama Awards of 2019. The 'While You Were Sleeping' actress Bae Suzy won the same award in the category of Top Excellence Award in Miniseries (female). The series was made against the budget of 25 billion South Korean won.

There is no official confirmation of Vagabond Season 2. Stay tuned to get the latest news on South Korean drama.

