Left Menu

Cardi B denies ripping off Jersey rappers with her new song, 'Up'

American rapper Cardi B is fighting back against claims that the new track, 'Up,' is a rip-off of a song called 'Stuck' by New Jersey rappers Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:41 IST
Cardi B denies ripping off Jersey rappers with her new song, 'Up'
A still from the song (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Cardi B is fighting back against claims that the new track, 'Up,' is a rip-off of a song called 'Stuck' by New Jersey rappers Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane. According to Page Six, Mir Pesos said in an Instagram post comparing the two songs, "They stealing. We want my money."

In response to the tweets about the similarities, the 28-year-old rapper Cardi posted an Instagram story of an old video of her singing the song and wrote: "From August 7th ... I been working on this. Sorry lil boy never hurd [sic] of you." The song 'Stuck' was released in September, but Mir Fontane claimed they had previewed the track via YouTube on August 6.

As reported by Page Six, the representatives for Cardi B did not comment. But Cardi B gave a curse-laden response on Instagram Live on Friday night (local time), saying "I am the type of person, I do not like going to court... If I jack something from somebody," she'd pay them. But she later stated, "If you are feeling a certain type of way, we can take it to court. I do not give a f**k... Get the f**k out of here."

She also pointed out that she is not a producer, so if someone has issues with a beat, they can, "take it up with them." When it comes to the "drama," she said, it "does not even bother me." Cardi B released her new song this week to great fanfare. But, when Page Six reached out to Cardi's representatives on January 21 with a tip that the star would release an upbeat club song at the end of the month or early February, they insisted that a new single had not been chosen and that there was no new music planned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Uruguayan player Garcia found dead, says club Godoy Cruz

South American football united on Saturday to lament the death of Uruguayan footballer Santiago Morro Garcia, which was earlier confirmed by his club Godoy Cruz in a statement. The Argentine and Uruguayan football associations, as well as S...

Union budget focuses on spending to boost economic growth, strengthen health sector: Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasadon Saturday said the central budget for 2021-22 fiscal hasfocused on spending to build infrastructure and boost theeconomic growth of the country.Stating that the budget was historic as it waspresented in t...

Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday called on peasants across the country to join the tractor revolution as part of the ongoing protests at Delhis borders against the new agri laws introduced by the Centre.During a speech to supporters ...

Rugby-Scotland end 38-year wait for Twickenham win

Scotland ended their 38-year wait for a victory at Twickenham in emphatic style on Saturday as they produced a superb performance to swamp Six Nations holders England 11-6 on the opening day of the championship and claim the Calcutta Cup. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021