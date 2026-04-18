Skyrocketing Transit Costs for World Cup Guests: A Day in New Jersey

World Cup visitors in New Jersey will face sharply increased public transit costs, with round-trip fares spiking to $150, substantially pricier than typical rates of less than $15. The substantial fare hike was confirmed by FIFA and NJ Transit officials.

This increase is attributed to the anticipated demand and logistical challenges created by the event, which attracts thousands of football fans. As explained by New Jersey Transit CEO Kris Kolluri, the elevated charges reflect security and operational costs that rise with the influx of attendees, coupled with the closure of public parking facilities surrounding the MetLife Stadium.

Alternative transportation via rideshare will be limited due to these closures, focusing reliance on public transit. Additionally, Penn Station in Manhattan will restrict access; only World Cup ticket holders can avail of the special transit services, primarily aiming to ensure an efficient and secure means of travel to the stadium hosting eight crucial matches, including the final game.

(With inputs from agencies.)