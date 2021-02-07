Left Menu

Now a GameStop series in the works

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 14:16 IST
Now a GameStop series in the works
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

HBO is betting on electronics retail company GameStop as the premium cable network has green-lit a scripted series on the social-media-driven financial scenario.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Billions'' co-creator and financial journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Jason Blum and former HBO Films head Len Amato are executive producing the project.

The untitled show will follow the stock saga where hedge fund managers had bet on GameStop to lose a lot of value, but several scores of people in the wallstreet bets Reddit forum exchanged tips and bought the company's shares.

This demand saw a massive rise in the share price of GameStop by 135 per cent on a single day and those who were leaning towards the drop in value had to buy their shares back.

No writer is attached yet. Blumhouse Television, Amato's Crash & Salvage and Sorkin's TBTF Productions are producing.

A movie is also in development on GameStop at Netflix with Mark Boal, known for ''The Hurt Locker'' and ''Zero Dark Thirty'', set to write the script and Noah Centineo attached to star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's leader: US must lift sanctions before return to deal

Irans supreme leader says the US must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers, state TV reported Sunday.The televised comments mark Ayatollah Ali Khameneis first since the inauguration of Presid...

Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all assistance, after a massive glacial burst led to flash floods in Chamoli district.He s...

Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers feared dead        

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Hi...

UK eyes COVID-19 booster in autumn, then annual vaccinations, says minister

A COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations are very probable, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday as countries race to administer jabs in the face of new variants.We see very much probably an annual or a booster in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021