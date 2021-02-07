Left Menu

Amit Sadh teases social media break: Going into my tunnel for maintenance

Actor Amit Sadh on Sunday teased a hiatus from social media and also urged his fans to refrain spending a lot of time on the internet.Sadh, who recently starred in the web series Jeet Ki Zidd, shared the update on Instagram.Going into my tunnel for maintenance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:58 IST
Amit Sadh teases social media break: Going into my tunnel for maintenance
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Amit Sadh on Sunday teased a hiatus from social media and also urged his fans to refrain spending a lot of time on the internet.

Sadh, who recently starred in the web series ''Jeet Ki Zidd'', shared the update on Instagram.

''Going into my tunnel for maintenance. Be nice to each other, be kind to each other. And don't spend so much time on the internet. There is life around you. Smell that and embrace that,'' the 37-year-old-actor wrote.

Sadh had a busy 2020 - he featured in three films ''Shakuntala Devi'', ''Yaara'' and ''Operation Parindey'', and two web shows ''Breathe: Into The Shadows'' and ''Avrodh''.

Last September, the actor had announced a short social media break to focus on the preparation for ''Jeet Ki Zidd'', where he was seen playing the role of an Army officer battling disability.

The ZEE5 show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh and Amrita Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New DARPin drugs show promise, good cholesterol tied to lower riskThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatme...

Health News Roundup: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive; 59.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan from IndiaAfghanistan received 500,000 doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the first to arrive in the countr...

Golf-Johnson holds on to clinch second Saudi International title

World number one Dustin Johnson carded his worst round of the tournament but did enough to win the Saudi International on Sunday for a second time in three years. The American managed only three birdies, offset by a bogey on the 16th hole, ...

Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers

Exports from Britain to the European Union fell by 68 in January as trade was disrupted after the end of a transition period following Britains departure from the European Union, according to a trade body representing hauliers. The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021