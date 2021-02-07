Amit Sadh teases social media break: Going into my tunnel for maintenance
Actor Amit Sadh on Sunday teased a hiatus from social media and also urged his fans to refrain spending a lot of time on the internet.Sadh, who recently starred in the web series Jeet Ki Zidd, shared the update on Instagram.Going into my tunnel for maintenance.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:58 IST
Actor Amit Sadh on Sunday teased a hiatus from social media and also urged his fans to refrain spending a lot of time on the internet.
Sadh, who recently starred in the web series ''Jeet Ki Zidd'', shared the update on Instagram.
''Going into my tunnel for maintenance. Be nice to each other, be kind to each other. And don't spend so much time on the internet. There is life around you. Smell that and embrace that,'' the 37-year-old-actor wrote.
Sadh had a busy 2020 - he featured in three films ''Shakuntala Devi'', ''Yaara'' and ''Operation Parindey'', and two web shows ''Breathe: Into The Shadows'' and ''Avrodh''.
Last September, the actor had announced a short social media break to focus on the preparation for ''Jeet Ki Zidd'', where he was seen playing the role of an Army officer battling disability.
The ZEE5 show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh and Amrita Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ugandan army says it has killed 189 al Shabaab fighters in Somalia
Women Army officers move SC over non-implementation of its order to grant permanent commission
Women army officers once again move SC for grant of permanent commission, promotions and benefits
Army helps woman, her newborn reach home in J-K's snow-laden Kupwara
Shopian encounter: Police charge sheet says Army captain, 2 others attempted to destroy evidence