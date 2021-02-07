Amit Sadh teases social media break: Going into my tunnel for maintenance

Actor Amit Sadh on Sunday teased a hiatus from social media and also urged his fans to refrain spending a lot of time on the internet.

Sadh, who recently starred in the web series ''Jeet Ki Zidd'', shared the update on Instagram.

''Going into my tunnel for maintenance. Be nice to each other, be kind to each other. And don't spend so much time on the internet. There is life around you. Smell that and embrace that,'' the 37-year-old-actor wrote.

Sadh had a busy 2020 - he featured in three films ''Shakuntala Devi'', ''Yaara'' and ''Operation Parindey'', and two web shows ''Breathe: Into The Shadows'' and ''Avrodh''.

Last September, the actor had announced a short social media break to focus on the preparation for ''Jeet Ki Zidd'', where he was seen playing the role of an Army officer battling disability.

The ZEE5 show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh and Amrita Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.

