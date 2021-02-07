Left Menu

Actor Allu Arjun's vanity van damaged in road mishap in Telangana; None injured

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:00 IST
Actor Allu Arjun's vanity van damaged in road mishap in Telangana; None injured
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Telugu film star Allu Arjun's vanity van was hit by a container lorry in Khammam district in Telangana and the driver and an attendant who were traveling in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said on Sunday.

The van suffered minor damage when the lorry coming from behind rammed into it at Satyanarayanapuram on Saturday.

Neither the actor nor his makeup team were in the vanity van when the incident happened, a police official said.

Besides the driver, an attendant was in the vehicle which was returning here from a film shoot.

Based on the van driver's complaint, a case was registered against the container lorry's driver, the official added.

Arjun was recently in Andhra Pradesh in connection with shooting of his upcoming film 'Pushpa'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia gets first COVID-19 vaccine from key ally China - (A)

Cambodia on Sunday received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a donation of 600,000 doses from China, the countrys biggest ally.Prime Minister Hun Sen, his senior Cabinet members and Chinese Ambassador Wang Wentian were at Phnom Penh ...

Mizoram churches reopen after over 10 months

Churches in Mizoram reopened on Sunday after a gap of over 10 months.The government has allowed churches to reopen with only 50 per cent seating capacity and permitted church services only during the daytime on every Saturday and Sunday.The...

Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New DARPin drugs show promise, good cholesterol tied to lower riskThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatme...

Health News Roundup: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive; 59.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan from IndiaAfghanistan received 500,000 doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the first to arrive in the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021