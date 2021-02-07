Left Menu

Mumbai: Man suspects wife's character, kills her; held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old man was arrested forallegedly killing his wife as he suspected her character,Borivali police said on Sunday.

Suraj Babar strangled his wife Nayna on Saturday oversuspicion that she was in a relationship with another man, asshe had left home last week after an argument and returnedhome on Friday, an official said.

''After throttling Nayna with a cloth, he rushed her tohospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Hospitalauthorities alerted police as the death was suspicious, afterwhich he was arrested,'' the official added.

