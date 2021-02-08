Dwayne Johnson enjoys a sushi cheat meal post Super Bowl game

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson gave a glimpse of her Sunday "cheat meal" to her fans after enjoying the Super Bowl event. The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of a scrumptious-looking plate of sushi that he enjoyed after the game.

"Bringing in my #cheatmealsunday soosh train with some frosty @teremana and Rainbow rolls so big they're coming off the plate for a delicious post game cheat meal," he wrote in the caption. "Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends!#SuperBowlLV #HunksOfWoooooosabi," he added.

Besides, the plate of sushi, the former WWE wrestler also included a bottle and a glass of tequila which he enjoyed along with his meal. On the work front, The Rock wrapped up shooting for Netflix's film 'Red Notice' along with actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)