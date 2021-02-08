Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson enjoys a sushi cheat meal post Super Bowl game

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson gave a glimpse of her Sunday "cheat meal" to her fans after enjoying the Super Bowl event.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:00 IST
Dwayne Johnson enjoys a sushi cheat meal post Super Bowl game
The Rock's cheat meal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson gave a glimpse of her Sunday "cheat meal" to her fans after enjoying the Super Bowl event. The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of a scrumptious-looking plate of sushi that he enjoyed after the game.

"Bringing in my #cheatmealsunday soosh train with some frosty @teremana and Rainbow rolls so big they're coming off the plate for a delicious post game cheat meal," he wrote in the caption. "Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends!#SuperBowlLV #HunksOfWoooooosabi," he added.

Besides, the plate of sushi, the former WWE wrestler also included a bottle and a glass of tequila which he enjoyed along with his meal. On the work front, The Rock wrapped up shooting for Netflix's film 'Red Notice' along with actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes up case of mother killing minor son

The Kerala StateCommission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday took up onits own the case in which a 30-year-old madrassa teacherallegedly killed her six-year-old son to appease God anddirected the authorities concerned to submit a rep...

HCL Tech declares one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 cr for staff to mark USD 10 bn-revenue milestone

HCL Technologies on Monday announced a special one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 crore for its employees, as the IT giant marked USD 10 billion about Rs 72,800 crore revenue milestone. The special bonus will be paid to employees in February ...

Amazon claims of wanting to salvage FRL are humbug: FRL to HC

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd FRL on Monday told the Delhi High Court that US e-commerce giant Amazons claims that it wanted to salvage the Indian company was humbug.The court was hearing an appeal by FRL challenging the February 2 o...

Motor racing-Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title in 2021

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will chase a record eighth title with Mercedes this season after signing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday that ended any uncertainty about his immediate future. The 36-year-old Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021