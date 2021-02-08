Left Menu

'F9' teaser: Witness epic action-packed return of the 'Fast Family'

A new teaser for the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' movie titled 'F9' was released during Super Bowl 2021. The teaser may be short but promises an emotional reunion of nearly all the major members of the family.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:39 IST
'F9' teaser: Witness epic action-packed return of the 'Fast Family'
'F9' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A new teaser for the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' movie titled 'F9' was released during Super Bowl 2021. The teaser may be short but promises an emotional reunion of nearly all the major members of the family. The action-packed teaser promises another high-octane ride in the popular action-thriller franchise. The 30-seconds-long video features everything -- Han, Family dinner, John Cena, Helen Mirren laughing, and Charlize Theron winking.

The teaser packs in plenty of high-octane action for the film's fans, all while preaching the importance of family: the Fast Family. The teaser begins with a scene of domestic bliss, images of a home being built, which is followed by clips of the family gathered for a reunion of sorts. "The world has a way of changing but there's one thing that always stays the same," Vin Diesel's Toretto can be heard saying in the teaser, in a reference to the family. Immersed in a slower and safer lifestyle, Toretto and wife Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) are captured in a conversation about 'missing the old life'.

After Toretto admits that he misses the old life 'every day', the action and fast editing take viewers on a wild trip full of high-speed chases and spectacular, fiery crashes. Along with the action-packed scenes, quick glimpses of the film's array of stars are revealed, including Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Hellen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and new bad-guy John Cena. Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole round out the cast.

The upcoming movie is directed by Justin Lin, who is also attached to direct a 10th and 11th installment to wrap up the main franchise, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Justin has penned the script with Daniel Casey. The film was initially slated to release in 2020, but it was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie is set to hit the theatres on May 28, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19

Around 190 studentsand 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram havetested positive for COVID-19,prompting health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil andstrictly implement the COVID-19 protocol...

Snowstorm freezes Germany's virus-defying construction sector

A snowstorm has forced many construction sites in Germany to shut, an industry group said on Monday, crippling a sector that has been providing vital impetus during the coronavirus pandemic to an economy that shrank 5 last year.As in most o...

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

Coimbatore, Feb 8 PTI The National Commission forScheduled Caste has sought an action taken report ATR onthe demolition of an untouchability wall at Nadur in thedistrict.Also, the Commission sought action against the personfor raising the w...

No proposal for JNU name change: Pokhriyal

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021