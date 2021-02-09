Left Menu

NY PopsUp Festival: New York to see star-studded performances

New York has revealed the launch of the NY PopsUp festival that will bring star-studded power-packed live performances back this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Actors Renee Fleming, Kenan Thompson, Hugh Jackman and Chris Rock. Image Credit: ANI

New York has revealed the launch of the NY PopsUp festival that will bring star-studded power-packed live performances back this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Entertainment Weekly, in order to revitalise the state's arts industry, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the country's most happening city is setting plans to bring back public live concerts in a safe way.

Ahead of one-year anniversary of its world-famous theatre stages being shut in the fear of COVID-19 induced pandemic, 'The Big Apple' has disclosed its plans to host free live pop-performances featuring major stars. The festival is set to begin on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6. Reportedly, the opening day performance will take place at the Javits Center, while the full run of 1000 performances will be spread geographically across every part of New York City and state. The program will climax in the fall with a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and the opening of Little Island at Pier 55.

In order to avoid crowds, the government has kept the specific information confidential, while revealing that all the performances will be viewable online. As per Entertainment Weekly, the iconic transit stations, parks, subway platforms, museums, street corners, fire escapes, parking lots, and state parks including iconic venues such as The SHED, The Apollo, Harlem Stage, La MaMa, and The Glimmerglass Festival's Alice Busch Opera Theater will be converted into stages and multidisciplinary flexible venues to allow indoor performances while practicing social distancing.

Cuomo said in a statement that "New York has been a leader throughout this entire pandemic, and we will lead once again with bringing back the arts." The initial announcement of the stars listed Hugh Jackman, Renee Fleming, Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patti Smith, Mandy Patinkin, J'Nai Bridges, Kenan Thompson, Gavin Creel, Garth Fagan, Larry Owens, Q-Tip, and Billy Porter as participants, with several others to join soon. (ANI)

